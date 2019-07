13.00 News in brief

The area in Mati, where more than 20 thousand tons of debris from last year’s fire was piled-up, is now being cleaned up by authorities, as the Prime Minister had promised on Monday when he visited the area.

Ships leave the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio with a capacity of more than 80%.

The tax draft-law, which includes a reduction in the ENFIA property tax is expected to be tabled in Parliament today.

The first meeting of the ministerial council is to take place at 4 in the afternoon, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The central political priority of the country’s development model is the upgrading of the primary sector, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on earlier, during a meeting at the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.

At least 250 people are missing, feared drowned, after boats carrying migrants sank off the coast of Libya.

The boats were carrying some 400 people from a number of African and Arab countries when it sank 8km from the coast.

The UN’s refugee agency said it was the deadliest shipwreck in the Mediterranean so far this year.

European Commissioner for Immigration Dimitris Avramopoulos is in Athens today and met with minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias.

North Korea has called the test of two new missiles on Thursday a «solemn warning» against what it described as «South Korean warmongers».

Sunny in Attica this afternoon. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief Monday morning at 9.