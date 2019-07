09.00 News in brief

The new government in Athens is aiming to pass through voting in Parliament three key bills until August 8.

The first is the new draft tax bill that includes more favorable provisions to taxpayers to settle their debts with tax agencies.

The draft bill also foresees reductions in the special property tax ENFIA by an average 22%.

The third bill is seeking to streamline the administration, ensure cooperation and coordination between ministries, and restore public trust in state institutions.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Cyprus today for a two –day official visit where he is expected to meet with President Nikos Anastasiades and leaders of all political parties.

“The first visit of the new Prime Minister of Greece to Cyprus on Monday is especially significant, and coincides with a critical period,» said Cyprus Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou on Sunday.

Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis has ordered the capping of pensions up to 10.000 euros maximum per month. His move came after reports in the press according to which some pensions exceeded 10,000 euros.

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck not far from Athens on Sunday evening. Experts said that it was an aftershock from a stronger quake that took place more than a week ago.

The lift at the Acropolis monument is out of order as of Saturday evening. The Culture Ministry is aiming to solve the problem as soon as possible and to replace the lift with a modern model.