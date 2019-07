12.00 News in brief

The tax bill is due to be passed in Parliament today with a wide majority.

The Interior Ministry is due to submit its multi-bill tomorrow.

During yesterday’s debate in the parliamentary committee, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras gave details about how many taxpayers would benefit from the reduction in ENFIA. SYRIZA is backing the bill in principle. KINAL is also in favour .

Speaking in Nicosia, Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the arguments in favor of a reduction in primary surpluses. He said that since the markets trust the new government, he does not see why Greece’s partners should not. This will be among his main arguments when he meets European officials in Paris, Berlin and The Hague from August 20 onwards. Another is that the current primary surpluses were agreed in different economic circumstances and with bond yields that were more than double the current ones.

The Finance Ministry is informally granting taxpayers an extra day for the submission of their income tax declarations for 2018, pushing the deadline back from midnight on Monday to midnight on Tuesday.