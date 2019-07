09.00 News in brief

The island of Crete was jolted by an earthquake of 5,3 on the Richter scale at around 8 this morning. According to the Geodynamic Institute, the tremor struck at a depth of 170 kilometers and its epicenter was 31 kilometers southwest of the main town of Hrakleion .

No injuries or damage were reported.

The Greek parliament by large majority approved an across-the-board reduction of a deeply unpopular property tax on Tuesday, fulfilling an election pledge of prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The bill, which was submitted to Parliament as a priority by the newly-elected conservative government, cuts the property tax by up to 30 percent, depending on the total estimated value of a taxpayer’s assets. Speaking ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the bill had a “social dimension,” emphasizing that it would ease the tax burden on four million Greek homeowners and urging taxpayers to take advantage of a 120 installment payment scheme.

The Greek government has already tabled at the opengov.gr website for public consultation a bill which foresees among other things the abolition of the universities’ asylum.

Epaminondas Korkoneas , a police special guard convicted for the deadly shooting in December 2008 of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia , was on Tuesday released from the high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia in central Greece. A protest is organized at 8.00 this evening in Exarchia where the teenager was shot dead.