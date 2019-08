12.00 News in brief

Heavy traffic is reported on Kifisos avenue and the streets around the port of Piraeus as a large number of holidaymakers are leaving for their vacation and due to roadworks in the area.

Today around 28 ships are expected to leave from the port of Piraeus and 15 from the port of Rafina.

A hot weather front sweeping into Greece from Africa will push temperatures in some parts of the country above the 40-Celsius mark over the weekend, the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) warned on Thursday. High temperatures are expected to drop as of Sunday.

Holidaymakers are advised to keep abreast of weather forecasts and not take unnecessary risks, especially if camping or sailing.

The city of Athens has opened eight airconditioned halls for those in need. Anyone in need or for cases of an emergency could also call the Municipality of Athens number 1595.

There is a high risk of wildfires today for the islands of Hios, Samos, Ikaria, Kasos, Karpathos and Crete.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras met with former head of Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem who is one of the candidates for the post of the IMF’s general director. Finance Ministers are expected to cast their vote today for the successor of Cristine Lagarde.

The US is set to formally withdraw from a nuclear treaty with Russia, raising fears of a new arms race.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) was signed by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987.

And the weather forecast…for today

Fair weather in Attica today The temperature will reach a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

Next news in brief on Monday at 9.00