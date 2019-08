09.00 News in brief

A new bill including the lift of the asylum at Greek universities , local governance and the digital issuing of pensions is to be tabled at the relevant parliamentary committess and expected to be voted by August 8.

The fire brigade has managed to take under control one wildfire fronts in a forest area in the region of Hleia in the Peloponnese and one in central Greece .

Authorities warn it is highly likely that wildfires will continue to break out today in many parts of the country including some islands in the Dodecannese as well as in the region of Attica and the island of Evia in central Greece .

Environment & Energy Minister Kostis Chatzidakis on Sunday expressed his concern on the crucial state of the Public Power Corporation DEH. Speaking to the Athens News Agency (ANA). the minister noted that we need « to actually save DEH because if it collapses , the country will collapse with it .»

US President Donald Trump has said « hate has no place » in his country after 29 people were killed in two mass shootings over the weekend , amid accusations that he bears some responsibility .

An attack on a Walmart store in El Paso , Texas left 20 dead , while nine died in a shooting in Dayton , Ohio .

Mr Trump said « perhaps more has to be done » to stop such attacks .

But critics said he was part of the problem , citing his anti-immigrant rhetoric and opposition to gun control .

Mylopotamou street in the city district of Ampelokipi is currently closed due to works by employees of the city of Athens for the demolition of an old building which was due to collapse following the recent earthquake in Athens . The city of Athens is planning to create a green spot there .

And the weather forecast…for today

Fair weather in Attica today with the possibility of some sporadic rains in the afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

Next news in brief at noon.