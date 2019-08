09.00 News in brief

A large-scale search by the police, the coast guard, rescuers and volunteers for a missing 34-year-old British-Cypriot woman on the eastern Aegean island of Ikaria ended without a breakthrough late Tuesday. Authorities are to continue searching for Natalie Christopher, an Oxford-educated astrophysicist, today.

She was reported missing at noon on Monday by her 38-year-old partner after she reportedly failed to return from her morning run, on what was the last of a three-day vacation on the island.

“Citizens will no longer be “hostages of bureaucracy” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday in Parliament before the vote on a bill which aims to streamline the administration and promote transparency

Mitsotakis also said that from now on “only one signature by a relevant authority’s director will suffice to start a new business, a new profession or staff hospitals and schools.”

A trilateral ministerial meeting on energy issues on Wednesday . Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and his counterparts from Cyprus, Israel as wel as the US Assistant Secretary of Energy Resources Francis R. Fannon will meet to discuss areas of potential cooperation and to advance construction of the EastMed natural gas pipeline .

Turkish drillship “Yavuz” has begun operating off the coast of Cyprus, just south of the Karpasia ( Kaspas ) peninsula and will remain there for three weeks, Cypriot media reported Tuesday, citing an article in Turkey’s pro-government newspaper Daily Sabah.

UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute expressed hope that a meeting between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Friday will yield positive results.