12.00 News in brief

Authorities continue their search for a missing 34-year-old British-Cypriot woman on the eastern Aegean island of Ikaria.

Natalie Christopher, an Oxford-educated astrophysicist was reported missing at noon on Monday by her 38-year-old partner after she reportedly failed to return from her morning run, on what was the last of a three-day vacation on the island.

taking place today in Athens. Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and his counterparts from Cyprus,

Vassiliki

Thanou

has announced that she would not step down as head of Greece’s Competition Commission despite measures put forward by the ND government that impose strict rules regarding matters pertaining to conflict of interest.

A bill tabled in Parliament foresees the removal of members and staff of the competition commission, an independent authority, if they have recently served in government bodies.