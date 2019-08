09.00 News in brief

A big fire that spread quickly overnight in an eastern suburb of Athens appeared to be under control soon after dawn. .

The fire that broke up at 3.20 this morning had raced up the slopes Mount Hymettus.

At least 141 firefighters with 46 vehicles were fighting the fire and eight specialized helicopters joined them at the break of dawn.

One house is reported extensively damaged, two more partially damaged.

Circulation on Katechaki Avenue has been restored in both directions, as well as the Kesariani exit on the Attica ring road.

The fire in Elafonisos is under control. 25% of the forest area on the island has been burnt, while more than 3 thousand tourists have left the area.

Moreover the fires in Arla, western Achaia and Varda in the prefecture of Ilia are under control.

Authorities have warned of a high likelihood of wildfires across large parts of Greece through Tuesday due to high temperatures and windy conditions. More specifically there is a warning for Attica, Kithira, Evros Samothrace, Limnos, Lesvos, Chios, most of the Peloponese, Evia, Viotia, Fthiodida and Sporades islands.

The 44-year-old French skipper of an inflatable boat that slammed into a fishing boat, killing two people and severely injuring one, will face an examining magistrate today in the city of Nafplio.

The accident occurred Friday night near the resort of Porto Heli

The results of a blood test on the skipper for alcohol are also awaited today.

Greece’s culture ministry says two intact chamber tombs dating from 1400 to 1200 B.C. have been unearthed near the southern town of Nemea at a site already known for its cluster of tombs, most of which had been looted before their discovery.

Just hours after the high-profile financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on Saturday, unsubstantiated theories about his death began to gain traction online.

Epstein, who was set to stand trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, killed himself in his jail cell in New York. He was accused of running a «vast network» of underage girls for sex, and pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica this morning, with winds blowing at a speed of up to 7 on the beaufort scale. The temperature will reach a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.