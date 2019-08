12.00 News in brief

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook earlier the island of Crete.

A big fire that spread quickly overnight in an eastern suburb of Paiania, at Mount Hymettus is under control.

The fire that broke up at 3.20 this morning has left one house extensively damaged and two more partially damaged.

The fire in Elafonisos is under control. 25% of the forest area on the island has been burnt, while more than 3 thousand tourists have left the area.

Moreover the fires in Arla, western Achaia and Varda in the prefecture of Ilia are under control.

Authorities have warned of a high likelihood of wildfires across large parts of Greece through Tuesday due to high temperatures and windy conditions. More specifically there is a warning for Attica, Kithira, Evros Samothrace, Limnos, Lesvos, Chios, most of the Peloponese, Evia, Viotia, Fthiodida and Sporades islands.

The Greek government shot down reports that the state and customers would be charged for the text messages sent to Greek mobile phones in case of an emergency.

According to a press release from the General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Saturday, the messages are sent using Cell Broadcast, which allows for messages to be sent to multiple mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time.

The new system will send messages to mobile phones in areas under threat in the event of a natural disaster will receive text messages with helpful information.

The 44-year-old French skipper of an inflatable boat that slammed into a fishing boat, killing two people and severely injuring one, will face an examining magistrate today in the city of Nafplio.

The accident occurred Friday night near the resort of Porto Heli

The results of a blood test on the skipper for alcohol are also awaited today.

Police officers in Hong Kong stormed enclosed railway stations on Sunday, firing tear gas in an effort to force out protesters.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica this morning, with winds blowing at a speed of up to 7 on the beaufort scale. The temperature will reach a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.