12.00 News in brief

A big fire is burning a forest area on the island of Evia, including a NATURA preserved wild life natural park. The fire broke out a little after 3am in the municipality of Dirfis-Messapia. 80 firefighters with 39 fire engines, 4 aircrafts and 2 helicopters are battling with the flames. A convent in the area of Psachna has been evacuated, while the residents of two villages are on alert.

The smell of the fire has reached Attica, due to the strong winds blowing this morning.

Another fire broke up a little after 6am near the village Prodromos in Thebes, Viotia. D

A fire is also continuning to burn forest area near the city of Arta and another one on the island of Thassos.

Minister of Civil protection Michalis Chrisochoides is at the Fire Brigade headquarters since this morning.

Fire warnings have been issued today for the prefectures of Attica, Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, north Aegean islands, the Peloponese and Thessaly.

Next week Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. Paris will be the Prime Minister’s first stop in a series of meetings with european leaders, during which Mitsotakis will present his government reform plans and how fiscal targets will be secured.

License plates of cars and motorbikes are being returned by the Municipal Police of Athens, ahead of the August 15th long weekend.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned anti-government protesters not to push the city into an «abyss», in an emotional press conference today.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica with winds blowing from the north of up to 7 on the beaufort scale. The temperature in Athens is expected to reach a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.