12.00 News in brief

Τhe fire that broke out yesterday morning continues to burn forest area- including part of the Natura protected wildlife park-for the second day in central Evia island.

The fire is still near the villages of Platania, Kontodespoti, Stavros and Makrimalli that were evacuated yesterday for precautionary reasons.

As of this morning 7 aircrafts and 9 helicopters are assisting firefighters who have been battling with the flames all night. Winds have eased and the front seems better at this hour.

Power and water problems in central Evia have been partially restored.

Greece called on the European civil protection organization for assistance, and four firefighting planes are being sent from Spain and Italy.

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Help and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is in Athens today met with the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis. Stylianides praised the efforts made by Greek authorities to combat the wildfire.

Fire warnings have been issued today for the Peloponese, Central Greece, Thessaly, Ipirus, Chalkidiki, Thrace, Cyclades and the islands of northeast Aegean sea.

Hundreds of tourists remained stranded on Samothraki since Sunday due to a combination of powerful winds and a breakdown of the main ferry linking the northern Aegean island to the port city of Alexandroupolis on the mainland.

To tackle the problem, local authorities have charted the Andros Jet catamaran, which will transport travelers to and from Samothraki. The jet will depart from Naxos island at noon and is expected in Samothrace at 10 this evening.

The Municipal police of Athens returns license plates and driving permits ahead of the August 15th long weekend.

In the UK, Philip Hammond has told Boris Johnson that leaving the EU without a deal would be a betrayal of the referendum result, as the former chancellor led a group of 20 Conservatives making clear their opposition to crashing out on 31 October.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica with winds blowing at a speed of 7 on the beaufort scale. Τhe temperature today is expected to reach a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius.

