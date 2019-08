09.00 News in brief

Arson is most probably the cause of the wildfire that raged across central parts of the island of Evia from Tuesday until yesterday. The wildfire destroyed some 28 thousand stremas of forestland in what authorities have described as an “ecological disaster.”

Six firefighting aircrafts and 5 helicopters are still throwing water in several parts of the forest this morning.

Four men were arrested on Thursday for suspected arsons in the regional units of Messinia, Ilia and Chios island.

In the meantime, 39 fires were set in the last 24hours, according to the Fire Brigade.

Fire warnings have been issued today for the prefectures of Attica, Chalkidiki, Thessaloniki, the islands of Thassos, Samos, Ikaria, the Ionian Sea islands; the Dodecanese, Epirus, Messinia and most parts of western Greece.

90% of the bookings made at the northern Aegean island of Samothraki have been cancelled as a result of the problems with ferry connections which left hundreds of tourists stranded for days.

Samothraki was cut off from the rest of the country for nine days due to the breakdown of the main ferry that links the island to Alexandroupolis on the mainland.

More than 1,500 tourists who were on the island managed to leave by Thursday morning, with three ferries making several trips to the mainland.

North Korea has rejected any further talks with South Korea, calling its decision «completely the fault of South Korea’s actions».

It issued a statement in response to a speech by South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.

Meanwhile, early on Friday North Korea test-fired two missiles into the sea off its eastern coast, the South Korean military said.

And the weather forecast…

Partly cloudy in Attica today with a chance of rain later in the day. The temperature will reach a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.