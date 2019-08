12.00 News in brief

This week the Prime Minister will begin a series of meetings with European leaders to whom he will present his government’s priorities.

The key goal is to create a positive climate among key European partners, and potential foreign investors, regarding the country’s prospects for a quick recovery and enduring stability.

On Thursday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, while next week he will meet German Chancelor Angela Merkel in Berlin. On September 3, he will meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Hague.

Greece’s new finance minister Christos Staikouras told the Financial Times that the centre-right New Democracy government is planning “a comprehensive tax reform that will have a four-year horizon and will accelerate growth”.

The overhaul will focus on reducing income and corporation tax, cutting VAT, streamlining tax incentives for investors and abolishing emergency levies imposed during the Greek debt crisis to meet conditions set by bailout creditors.

Revenues for the first seven months of the year have exceeded targets, and there is an excess surplus, making the government optimistic that it will reach the primary surplus budget target of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.

State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis will chair a meeting of ministers at Maximos Mansion at 1pm to try and resolve the issue of transportation at the island of Samothrace that left hundreds of tourists unable to reach Alexandroupoli on the mainland for over a week.

A circular will be signed today that will abolish the obligation of employers to state on the ERGANI labour e-platform the reasons of dismissing an employee, said Labour Minister Yiannis Vroutsis to private TV SKAI on Sunday.

Fires are still burning in several parts of Greece, including the islands of Corfu and Crete as well as Ioαnnina and Parga on the mainland.

Increased fire risk warnings have been issued today for the regions of Attica, Viotia, most of the islands and the Peloponese.

An Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West was sailing to Kalamata Western Greece today after leaving Gibraltar, and Iran warned against any U.S. move to seize the vessel after the British territory rejected a U.S. request to detain it.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica with the temperature expected to reach a high of 32 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.