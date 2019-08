09.00 News in brief

An Iranian tanker at the center of an angry confrontation between Iran and Washington sailed for Greece on Monday after it was freed from detention off Gibraltar, as Washington called the release unfortunate and warned Greece and Mediterranean ports against helping the vessel.

Αccording to Reuters news agency,Grace 1, renamed Adrian Darya 1, left anchorage off Gibraltar about 11 p.m. on Sunday. Tracking data showed on Monday that the vessel was heading to Kalamata in Greece and was scheduled to arrive next Sunday, August 25, at midnight.

Maritime Minister Giannis Plakiotakis stated at SKAI TV channel earlier that the vessel has not requested to moor at the port of Kalamata, however its course is being monitored.

A fire broke out earlier on the island of Salamina, where residents of Kaki Vigla are being told to evacuate their homes for precautionary reasons. Another fire is burning since last night in Amyntaio, northern Greece.

Warnings for fire risk have been issued for most parts of the country.

In the wake of the disruption caused by the breakdown this month of two passenger ferries serving the northern Aegean island of Samothraki, the government on Monday announced a series of measures to improve connections to the island, modernize its port and complete stalled infrastructure projects.

After a meeting between several key cabinet members chaired by State Minister Georgos Gerapetritis, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that the government will ensure that the sea link to Samothraki is not disrupted until October 31, when the current contract with the ferry company servicing the island expires.

Moreover, the government also announced changes to the way contracts are awarded to companies so that better ships serve the island.

A 21-year-old woman in El Salvador whose baby was found dead in the toilet where she gave birth has been cleared of murder during a retrial.

Evelyn Hernández had always maintained she was innocent, saying that she did not know she was pregnant and lost consciousness during the birth. Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of 40 years.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica this morning with the winds blowing at a speed of 7 on the beaufort scale. The temperature will reach a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.

