12.00 News in brief

A guard at Korydalos high security prison killed himself using his own gun this morning, a little after 9.30. He was about 50 years of age and the reasons for his action are still unknown. The police is investigating the incident.

The U.S. has warned Greece against hosting the Iranian tanker released by Gibraltar days earlier, saying those who facilitate the vessel, which is carrying oil deemed illicit, would face immigration and potential criminal consequences.

“We have conveyed our strong position to the Greek government on the matter, as well as all ports in the Mediterranean that should be forewarned about facilitating this vessel,” the State Department said..

The Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously called the Grace 1, was moving eastward toward Kalamata, Greece, and is expected to arrive there on Monday, according to shipping tracker MarineTraffic.

The tanker left Gibraltar’s waters late Sunday after the territory’s Justice Ministry rejected a warrant from the U.S. Justice Department seeking its seizure for alleged violations of American sanctions. Gibraltar officials said the territory follows the European Union’s laws, not the U.S.’s.

A fire broke out this morning on the island of Salamina, where residents of Kaki Vigla are being told to evacuate their homes for precautionary reasons. Another fire is burning since last night in Amyntaio, northern Greece. Both fires are under control.

Warnings for fire risk have been issued for most parts of the country.

Boris Johnson has told the EU the backstop plan for the Irish border must be scrapped because it is «unviable» and «anti-democratic».

In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, the PM said the backstop – which aims to avoid a hard border – risked undermining the Northern Irish peace process.

If the plan were removed, Mr Johnson claimed a Brexit deal would be passed by Parliament.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica this morning with the winds blowing at a speed of 7 on the beaufort scale. The temperature will reach a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.

