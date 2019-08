09.00 News in brief

Good morning you are listening to the news in brief by Athena Korlira

A helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of the Saronic island of Poros yesterday afternoon.

Three people – a Greek pilot and two Russian passengers – were aboard the flight.

Experts try to figure out the reason for the accident. Electricity was cut off the island but it is expected to be fully restrored later this morning.

A new shipwreck was reported of the Libyan coast with 100 people aboard.

In the meatnitme an Italian prosecutor has ordered the seizure of the Open Arms migrant ship and the evacuation of the migrants on board on to the island of Lampedusa, Italian media report.

It is thought some 100 migrants were left on board the Spanish rescue ship.

Italy had refused to allow them to leave the ship for nearly three weeks, though dozens of children and those sick had been taken ashore.

Greek public and private sectors must work together for a better future for the Greek people, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said in Brussels on Tuesday, a year after Greece successfully completed its fiscal stability program.

In a statement on Tuesday, the European Commissioner said, «Economic data is showing positive signs, indicating efforts will continue to bear fruit for a society that has seen a lot of hardship.

Ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ arrival in Paris on Thursday for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, Greek and French officials were on Tuesday hammering out the details of the agenda. The two leaders will meet at 4pm at the Elysee Palace.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has resigned following a blistering attack on coalition partner Matteo Salvini.

Mr Conte said Mr Salvini had been «irresponsible» in creating a new political crisis for Italy for «personal and party interests».

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica this morning with winds blowing at a speed of 6 on the beaufort scale. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief at noon.