12.00 Νews in brief

Three bodies, of two Russian nationals and a Greek, were recovered from a helicopter that crashed into the sea channel between Poros island and the mainland of Galatas on Tuesday.

The electricity network operator (DEDDIE) confirmed that the helicopter had hit electricity wires supplying Poros with power from Galatas before plunging into the sea. The crews are working intensely to restore damage the soonest possible, DEDDIE said in a statement.

It added that they were bringing generators to Poros in case repairs were long term.

A new shipwreck was reported of the Libyan coast with 100 people aboard.

In the meatnitme an Italian prosecutor has ordered the seizure of the Open Arms migrant ship and the evacuation of the migrants on board on to the island of Lampedusa, Italian media report.

It is thought some 100 migrants were left on board the Spanish rescue ship.

Italy had refused to allow them to leave the ship for nearly three weeks, though dozens of children and those sick had been taken ashore.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ will visit Paris on Thursday for talks with President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders will meet at 4pm at the Elysee Palace.

Boris Johnson is set to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin later, where he is expected to reiterate his call for the backstop plan to be scrapped.

The PM has said the arrangement to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland is «anti-democratic» and must be removed to secure a Brexit deal.

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a state visit to Denmark after the nation’s prime minister said Greenland was not for sale to the US.

The president was scheduled to visit on 2 September, at the invitation of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

And the weather forecast…

Sunny in Attica this morning with winds blowing at a speed of 6 on the beaufort scale. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.