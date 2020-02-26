News in brief

Popular actor Kostas Voutsas, who acted in more than 200 films, plays and TV series died this morning. He was 88.

The much-awarded actor, had been on life support in Attikon hospital, since early February, with severe respiratory problems.

Greek authorities are desperately trying to contain mounting tensions over government plans to construct migrant detention camps on the north Aegean islands after a night of clashes between residents and riot police on Lesbos and Chios.

At least two people were taken to hospital later on Tuesday after more violence erupted at roadblocks set up to prevent bulldozers and other machinery reaching plots expropriated by the government for the facilities.

The Prefecture of Northern Aegean has called a general strike today. Rallies have been organized on Lesvos and Chios island at 11 this morning.

Several European countries have announced their first coronavirus cases, with all appearing to be linked to the growing outbreak in Italy.

Austria, Croatia and Switzerland said the cases involved people who had been to Italy, as did Algeria in Africa.

The first positive virus test has been recorded in Latin America – a Brazilian resident just returned from Italy.

Italy has in recent days become Europe’s worst-affected country, with more than 300 cases and 11 deaths.

Health ministers from France, Germany, Italy and the EU Commission committed to keeping frontiers open at a meeting on Tuesday as new cases of the virus emerged throughout Europe.

Panic in Greece as well, as more than 25 people went to hospitals to be tested for the virus.

A man who had been admitted to a coronavirus isolation unit of Athens’ Sotiria hospital on Tuesday, tested negative to the virus.

Two suspect cases- a mother and a daughter who recently travelled to Italy- are being treated in a hospital on Mytilene island. Moreover, the test results of a man who has been admitted in Atticon hospital, are expected this afternoon.

An aircraft – chartered by the Municipality of Spata- is travelling to Nice-France to pick up 75 highschool students who were on an excursion in France and Italy.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis heads to the city of Alexandroupolis, northern Greece, today where he will participate in the 4th Greece-Bulgaria High Level Cooperation Council.

Ahead of the Council, he is currently meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov .

At 1.15 p.m., the two prime ministers will make joint statements to the press.

The death toll from the worst religious violence in Delhi in decades has risen to 20.

The deathly clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups that began on Sunday showed no sign of abating on the third consecutive day.

And the weather forecast…

Partly cloudy in Attica this morning with the temperature expected to reach a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius.

More news in brief tomorrow morning at 9.