Έβρος: Νέα ένταση στα σύνορα Ελλάδας-Τουρκίας

Προσπάθεια να σπάσουν το μπλόκο των αστυνομικών στις Καστανιές Έβρου έκαναν αργά το βράδυ της Παρασκευής μετανάστες που βρίσκονται στα σύνορα, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες που μετέδωσε το thrakinea.gr. Η αστυνομία, ενισχυμένη με νέες δυνάμεις, «απάντησε» με ρίψη δακρυγόνων.

Όπως μεταδίδει στο Twitter ο δημοσιογράφος του γερμανικού περιοδικού Der Spiegel, Γιώργος Χρηστίδης, πρόσφυγες και μετανάστες βρίσκονται στο ίδιο σημείο εδώ και ώρες, σε μια απελπισμένη προσπάθεια να περάσουν στην Ελλάδα.

Happening now in Kastanies #Evros where hundreds of migrants and refugees are trapped between Greece and Turkey, after Ankara stopped border controls and allowed -if not actively pushed- them there to pressure Europe. Greek police deter any crossing attempt with tear gas pic.twitter.com/M78yuSBNqQ

Trapped migrants and refugees at #Evros land border between #Greece and #Turkey They are trapped there and have set up fires for the night It’s anyone’s guess how bad things can get if the numbers or tempers rise and they try to breach the Greek police cordon pic.twitter.com/9mtaAbKeTF

— Giorgos Christides (@g_christides) February 28, 2020