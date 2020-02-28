Search
ΜΟΝΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ 9.84

Έβρος: Νέα ένταση στα σύνορα Ελλάδας-Τουρκίας

Φεβ 28, 2020

Νέα επεισόδια σημειώθηκαν το βράδυ της Παρασκευής στα σύνορα Ελλάδας-Τουρκίας μεταξύ αστυνομικών και μεταναστών.

Προσπάθεια να σπάσουν το μπλόκο των αστυνομικών στις Καστανιές Έβρου έκαναν αργά το βράδυ της Παρασκευής μετανάστες που βρίσκονται στα σύνορα, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες που μετέδωσε το thrakinea.gr. Η αστυνομία, ενισχυμένη με νέες δυνάμεις, «απάντησε» με ρίψη δακρυγόνων.

Όπως μεταδίδει στο Twitter ο δημοσιογράφος του γερμανικού περιοδικού Der Spiegel, Γιώργος Χρηστίδης, πρόσφυγες και μετανάστες βρίσκονται στο ίδιο σημείο εδώ και ώρες, σε μια απελπισμένη προσπάθεια να περάσουν στην Ελλάδα.

